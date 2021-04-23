Firey accused of sexual touching briefed team on harassment

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

A senior South Australian firefighter accused of sexually touching a woman during the 2019 NSW bushfires told his peers just days before the alleged incident that he didn't "tolerate" harassment, a court has heard.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, is facing a three-day hearing in the Lismore Local Court over allegations he sexually touched another person on four counts.

The SA Metro Fire Service commander from Wayville had been deployed with about 60 volunteers from Adelaide to Northern NSW to assist with the December 2019 bushfires.

It is alleged during his time on deployment, Mr Davis and a 26-year-old woman, who was part of the volunteers from South Australia, travelled to Casino as part of their role.

During this time, Mr Davis and the woman couldn't find an open bar to have dinner at after their working day and decided to return to their motel.

The pair were having a glass of wine in Mr Davis' room when he allegedly started touching her on the thigh, the court heard.

It is alleged Mr Davis then tried to kiss the woman, despite her telling him "no".

He then allegedly continued to touch her and rub against her back while not wearing any clothes from the waist down.

He also allegedly tried to remove her clothing.

The court heard the woman had protested to his actions and had managed to leave the room despite his request for her to stay.

The court heard on Thursday from several witnesses, including three volunteers who referred to a briefing they had before leaving Adelaide.

The volunteers had all given evidence to state they recalled Mr Davis participating in a briefing about how harassment on deployment would not be tolerated.

One man told the court he remembered Mr Davis said he wouldn't "tolerate" harassment of any kind while the firefighters were on assignment.

However, all three witnesses said they couldn't be certain whether the briefing focused on sexual harassment.

The court also heard after the complaint had been made about the allegations, Mr Davis had told several people the woman had consented to what had occurred in the room that night.

One witness said Mr Davis' seemed "surprised" by the allegation and had suggested the woman had "might have drunk too much".

Days following the alleged incident, Mr Davis had been stood down by the MFS until further notice, the court heard.

The hearing is set to continue in Lismore Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Firey accused of sexual touching briefed team on harassment