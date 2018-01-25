FIREWORKS WARNING: Illegal crackers could cost you $27,000

Safework NSW is warning people not to use illegal fireworks on Australia Day.

AN URGENT fireworks safety warning has been issued for Australia Day.

SafeWork NSW says it is conducting a "cracker crackdown", with Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean warning that anyone thinking of using fireworks illegally this long weekend "should definitely think again".

"Dopes who think they can get away with letting off fireworks without a proper licence should remember they're not only risking serious injury, but facing heavy fines or prison," Mr Kean said.

Mr Kean said SafeWork inspectors recently seized almost 150kg of fireworks ahead of 2017 New Year's celebrations.

"Our investigation into that haul is ongoing; however, SafeWork will be ramping up its efforts in the lead-up to the Australia Day long weekend," he said.

"Fireworks are not toys; in the wrong hands, they can be very dangerous and capable of causing horrific injuries, such as burns and loss of limbs, or even death."

Fireworks are regulated under explosives laws, and SafeWork NSW is responsible for issuing licences allowing the purchase, use, storage, manufacture, supply and transport of fireworks.

Mr Kean said anyone caught selling, purchasing, or letting off fireworks without a licence could face a fine of up to $27,500 and 12 months in jail.

"My message is simple: if you're thinking about buying or selling illegal fireworks this Australia Day, you will be caught and you will face significant penalties," Mr Kean said.

SafeWork's surveillance program will continue over the summer. The agency also works closely with NSW Police to target individuals attempting to sell illegal fireworks on social media in the lead-up to holiday events.

