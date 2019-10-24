Fireworks and good old-fashioned fun at Alstonville Show

THE Alstonville Show kicks off on Friday, with a full program for the whole family to enjoy.

It all starts with working dog trials in the main arena from 7am on Friday, followed by horse ring events at 9am.

The pavilion opens at 9am, featuring floral arrangements and prize-winning plants, hand-made crafts and delicious cakes on display.

Sideshow alley is another family favourite, with a huge selection of showbags, food stalls, games and rides.

Reptile shows will be held at 10.30am and 12.30pm, perfect for some educational fun for the youngsters.

IT'S SHOW TIME: Young future cowboys behind the chutes at Alstonville Show. Jacqueline Munro

The evening schedule is jam-packed with activities, including the circus, children's events in the main ring, a twilight showing of the Dumbo movie, mini bulls and poddy rides.

At 7pm, the Back Track Boys will feature in the main arena, followed by the Crack Up Sisters and a circus performance.

Fireworks will mark the end of the first day of the show.

For second day of the Alstonville Show, don't miss the horse events, poultry and cattle judging first up.

Wood chop events get under way from 9.30am, ahead of the official opening of the show at 12.30pm.

Kids will love the pig racing, rodeo and tug-o-war.

Then get settled for a huge night of entertainment, with round two of the rodeo at 6.30pm, the cross cut saw race at 7pm, monster truck and roll over cars at 7.30pm.

More fireworks will finish off the event at 8.15pm.

For the full schedule of events, visit the Alstonville Agricultural Society's website at www.alstonvilleshow.net.

Cost