Firework warning issued for long weekend

SAFEWORK NSW inspectors across the State will be targeting unsafe firework displays coming into the long weekend.

According to SafeWork, in the past two years three people have died and numerous serious injuries have occurred from the use of illegal fireworks.

"We know that the use of illegal fireworks can lead to very significant injuries and even death, and this has happened tragically to a number of family members over a number of years, where people have used illegal fireworks,” Executive Director of SafeWork NSW Peter Dunphy said.

SafeWork NSW will be conducting a blitz of single-use fireworks licence holders and licensed pyrotechnicians throughout regional NSW to ensure they are complying with licence requirements and not putting people's safety at risk.

"Community groups such as sporting clubs, car clubs and schools often hold fireworks displays over the June long weekend,” Mr Dunphy said.

"With many children and families attending these events, we want to ensure no one's safety is put at risk.”

SafeWork has been monitoring social media and many other avenues to ensure that all fireworks are sold appropriately on the market and targeted to the right audience.

"There are very serious penalties imposed in terms of using fireworks, there are penalties of up to $27,000 and also up to 12 months in jail,” Mr Dunphy said.

"It is really important recognise that this is something that is very serious and they shouldn't be engaging in these activities.”

SafeWork's message is for people to enjoy the public displays but don't buy illegal fireworks.

"NSW has a fantastic fireworks industry, we have some of the best displays in the world, go along to one of the public events that are authorised and where we've got appropriately trained pyrotechnicians to let off the fireworks, you'll enjoy those far better.”