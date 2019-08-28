Fires, threats and dangerous dogs on bush regen front line

THREATS: Founder of Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare, Nadia de Souza Pietramale at the regeneration site in Brunswick Heads.

FIRES, threats and out of control dogs- the front-line of the battle to restore natural habitat in Bruns can get rough.

In the course of their work restoring a five hectare plot of land in the sand hills at Brunswick Heads founder of Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare, Nadia de Souza Pietramale and volunteers often face hostile illegal campers who drive cars through the area and actively destroy their work.

The illegal campers themselves are often homeless people with substance abuse and mental health and unfriendly dogs.

Cars are driven into reserve, fires are lit and rubbish including an old LPG tank are scattered throughout the bush.

On top of all this Ms de Souza Pietramale also receives threatening texts and emails from people opposed to her anti-chemical stance, with a mystery a operator last year sprayng glyphosate within one of the groups restoration areas.

Ms de Souza Pietramale is again appealing to Crown Lands and Byron Council for help in re-establishing order in the area.

"At our working bee on August 24 we saw the situation is continuing to deteriorate on site 428 Crow Land and surrounding areas.

"None of the rules set out on the signs are being respected, camp fires are left unattended and vehicles are driving in and out over native vegetation, ignoring gates and fences.”

A large log was placed across a gap in the fence but cars drove around the log knocking down Casuarinas trees on the banks of Simpsons Creek as they went.

"We are members of the community and a here to care and help,” Ms de Souza Pietramale said.

"Although we have compassion and feel concern for the campers with the shortage of low cost accommodation in the area, the problem is getting out of control,” she said.

"We are requesting a greater presence from local authorities in the area as we no longer feel safe there.

"One of the campers on Crown Land site 428 takes great delight in playing golf on the site, burning all the ground wood cuting and pruning vegetation taht get's in the way of his game.”

A spokesman for the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment responded saying:

"Ongoing compliance inspections will be held involving Crown Lands, Byron Shire Council, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and NSW Police to issue cease camping notices and evict illegal squatters,” he said.

"A meeting will also be held with Byron Shire Council to discuss further ways to control the issue and protect native vegetation, including through the erection of more barriers to prevent vehicle access.”