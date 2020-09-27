Fires still contained within private properties as winds ease

FIRES burning in the Tenterfield Shire remain contained within the properties where they originated.

Rural Fire Service Northern Tablelands district officer Scott Keelan said

A fire at Yellow Gully Rd in Dalman has burnt through 44ha while another, at Red Rock Rd in Boorook, has burnt 50ha.

Another fire, close to the Queensland border and surrounded by state forest, has burnt 8ha.

Mr Keelan said they expect to see those fires handed back to the property owners this afternoon.

While the Tenterfield region is expected to experience some gusty winds this afternoon, likely about 4pm, Mr Keelan said the stronger winds experienced on Friday – attributed to the fires being spread – had eased.

He said the fires, on private property, were all lit under valid permits before the region was under “very high” fire danger late in the week.

At the Red Rock Rd fire, he said numerous property owners were working with authorities to help to keep the area sad.

“There’s about five landholders there working with RFS to make sure it doesn’t pose a threat,” he said.

“Those fires … had been burning for a couple of days.”

He said no new fires were lit under conditions where permits were suspended, but the winds whipped up smouldering pile burns or logs.

“It’s all contained within the private properties,” he said.

After being informed of the very high fire danger, landholders began contacting the RFS for help to contain their various blazes.

“That’s good, that’s exactly what we want,” Mr Keelan said.

There are fires burning, but listed as being under control, at Deep Creek Road in Mallanganee and Cambridge Plateau in the Kyogle Shire, on Nobbys Creek Rd, Nobbys Creek in the Tweed Shire and at Broadwater in the Richmond Valley.

A fire at Optus Trail in Ocean Shores is currently listed as out-of-control.