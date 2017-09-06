Fires lit near school and homes spark police warning

Fire & Rescue and police extinguished three fires near a high school overnight.

FIRES lit near a high school late last night have sparked stern warnings from police.

About 10.35pm last night, police and Fire & Rescue were called to a grass fire just behind Casino High School near the agricultural plot on Queensland Rd.

Half an hour later, two tree fires were reported in residential areas near the school on Sheppard St and Callistemon St.

Police said there were reported sightings of youths in the area at the time of the fires.

Two youths were spoken to by police about the fires but officers couldn't link them with the three fires.

While these fires were extinguished through the swift actions by police and firefighters, the dry weather could have led to a very different outcome according to Inspector Doug Connors.

He said in the past events like those last night have led to damage to property and even loss of life.

The arson charge of dishonestly destroying or damaging property by fire has a maximum penalty of 14 years jail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Casino police on 6662 0099.