24°
News

Fires lit near school and homes spark police warning

Fire & Rescue and police extinguished three fires near a high school overnight.
Fire & Rescue and police extinguished three fires near a high school overnight. Trevor Veale
Claudia Jambor
by

FIRES lit near a high school late last night have sparked stern warnings from police.

About 10.35pm last night, police and Fire & Rescue were called to a grass fire just behind Casino High School near the agricultural plot on Queensland Rd.

Half an hour later, two tree fires were reported in residential areas near the school on Sheppard St and Callistemon St.

Police said there were reported sightings of youths in the area at the time of the fires.

Two youths were spoken to by police about the fires but officers couldn't link them with the three fires.

While these fires were extinguished through the swift actions by police and firefighters, the dry weather could have led to a very different outcome according to Inspector Doug Connors.

He said in the past events like those last night have led to damage to property and even loss of life.

The arson charge of dishonestly destroying or damaging property by fire has a maximum penalty of 14 years jail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Casino police on 6662 0099.

Topics:  casino fires northern rivers crime northern rivers emergency services northern rivers police richmond lac

Lismore Northern Star
Bushfires could burn for 6 weeks, RFS warns

Bushfires could burn for 6 weeks, RFS warns

Current fires burning across the Northern Rivers won't be extinguished until we get decent rain - and that could be weeks away.

Work to start on $50 million Ballina high school

An artist's impression of the new Ballina Coast High School.

Condition of approval was to provide sufficient car parking

Murder victim's grisly wounds revealed in court

46 year old Murwillumbah resident Michael Martin was killed on Friday the 13th. Photo: Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily News ***IMAGE IS LO RES ***

GRAPHIC: Court hears injuries consistent with use of a samurai sword

After the floods: Desperation, resilience in a strong community

Journalist Peter Fitzsimons with Australian Defence Force 2017 Invictus Games competitor and ex-Trinity Student, Nathan Parker, Former Mayor, Jenny Dowell and World Vision chief advocate, Tim Costello at the Let's Talk evening in Lismore.

"Lismore has been through a very tough time”

Local Partners