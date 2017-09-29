Fires in the north still 'out of control'

Fires in the north have a status of 'out of control'.

Fires in the north have a status of 'out of control'.

FOUR bushfires and grass fires are causing concern for firefighters in the Tenterfield area.

All four fires remain uncontained, however, there are no immediate threats to life or property.

Five aircraft have been used during the day to provide support to ground crews with water bombing and reconnaissance.

A remote area firefighting team have also been tasked to assist on the ground.

Hot and windy conditions have made it difficult for firefighters, with helicopter water bucketing required to cease in some areas due to strong westerly winds.

Dalmoak Fire (approx. 100 ha)

Shortly after 1:00pm firefighters from the NSW RFS and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service responded to a bush and grass fire on Dalmoak Road, Maryland, north west of Liston. Crews and aircraft will continue to work into the evening in an attempt to reach containment on this fire.

Plumbago Fire (approx. 5 ha)

Located north of the Bruxner Highway between the townships of Drake and Tabulam, the Plumbago fire burns in difficult and rugged timber forest. It is likely this fire will burn in difficult to reach areas over the coming days. As a precaution, isolated rural properties in the area are being contacted to advise of the situation.

Cullens Creek Fire (approx. 350 ha) & Rivertree Fire (approx. 5100 ha)

Both the Rivertree and Cullens Creek fires, located approximately 60km north east of Tenterfield, are still in the process of being controlled. Crews are continuing to build and consolidate control lines around both fires with the aim to reach containment by Friday afternoon. Out of area NSW RFS crews have been deployed to these fires today, in assistance with National Parks and Wildlife and Forestry Corporation firefighters, to provide relief to local crews.

Residents and visitors to the area are urged to keep up to date with the fire situation by visiting the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, downloading the 'Fires Near Me' NSW app for their smartphone or calling the Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).