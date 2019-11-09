FIRES: Homes lost, 4 injured and town evacuated

WHAT WE KNOW:

Bora Ridge fire: Watch & Act, two homes lost, 4 suffering smoke inhalation

Wardell fire: Advice level

Nightcap National Park: Advice level, out of control

Torrington fire: out of control

UPDATE 10.41am: RICHMOND Police District's Senior Constable David Henderson confirmed two homes were destroyed along with a number of sheds and out buildings in the Bora Ridge fire yesterday.

A bridge has also been destroyed at Bora and Codrington Road.

He said four people were taken to hospial for smoke inhalation, but "locally there have been no deaths and there are no missing people. Sadly there was a death near Glen Innes".

A 'Section 44 Bushfire Emergency' has been declared for Richmond Valley, Lismore, Kyogle, Byron Bay, Ballina and Tweed Valley Local Government areas. A Total Fire Ban is in place.

The police district updated the situation for the following localities:

MYALL CREEK: It is not safe for residents for return as houses are unsafe, roads are damaged and there are falling and burning trees. Richmond Valley Council will update their Facebook site when it is safe to return.

CABBAGE TREE ISLAND has been evacuated. Essential Energy are working hard to get the power poles back up.

He said: "Police had issues with people going to fire zones in order to take selfies and have a sticky-beak. If you have no genuine reason to be around a fire zone can you please stay away and let the victims and emergency services do their jobs without distractions".

Police, RFS, and representatives from councils, Essential Energy, Fire + Rescue, RMS, FACS and Health and other agencies will be out there combating the fires and doing their best to restore normality.

Original story: FOUR people have been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation from the Bora Ridge fire.

RFS Northern Zone Superintendent Michael Brett said two fire fighters were taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment, and were released last night.

He said two residents were overcome by smoke and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Supt Brett said at least two homes and some sheds were lost in the blaze, but the situation would be further looked at today.

The fire at Bora Ridge continues to burn out of control, but crews and machinery are working today to put in containment lines.

Supt Brett said the Wardell fire broke containment lines yesterday.

He said favourable wind conditions today would allow firefighters to continue the hard work, putting in back burns and bringing in machinery to put in containment lines.

He said it was thought the fire at Wardell was a reignition of a fire that started a few weeks ago by lightning strike.

A fire burning in accessible rugged terrain in Nightcap National Park is causing concern.

Supt Brett said the fire was large and was burning in three local government areas.

Fire crews and machinery were also working to put in containment lines.

He said they were mindful of putting in backburns though given the terrain as it would just add more fire to the landscape.

They may have to let they fire burn until it is in an area where firefighters could fight it.

Supt Brett said it was believed the blaze was caused by a re-ignition of a fire burning in the area seven weeks ago that had continued to smoulder.

He urged communities, including Terania Creek, The Channnon, Tuntable Creek, Huonbrook and surrounds to monitor the RFS websites and to heed warnings.

Current situation

A bush fire burning in the area of Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge. The fire is over 790 hectares and is out of control.

The fire is burning near Myall Creek Road at Bora Ridge.

The fire is burned quickly through Friday in a south-easterly direction towards the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road.

Overnight a southerly change pushed the fire in a northerly direction towards Sandy Creek.

Although conditions have eased there is still a threat to properties in the area.

Advice

If you are in the area of Myall Creek Road and the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road at Bora Ridge, it is too late to leave. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire by sheltering in a solid structure.



A bush fire is burning in the Gulf Road, Torrington area. The fire has burnt more than 35,090 hectares and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is currently impacting Torrington, Stannum and Silent Grove Road at multiple locations.

The fire moved east towards Pyes Creek and Clive throughout Friday. A southerly change moved across the fireground into the evening moving the fire in a more northerly direction and easing fire activity.

Firefighters continue protecting properties in the area and working to slow the spread of the fire.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Torrington, Stannum, Silent Grove, Wolfram Hill, Tungsten, Maids Valley and Mole River check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and prepare for a bush fire in your area.

If your plan is to leave, or you are not prepared, leave early if the path is clear.

Posted: 2019-11-09 08:45

