Fires continue to burn across region
DESPITE recent cooler conditions, there are still a number of bush fires burning across the Northern Rivers, with more than 12 fires ongoing.
The Busbys Flat Road fire, which devastated the village of Rappville two weeks ago and destroyed 44 homes in the Busby Flat area, is currently being controlled by NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters.
NSW RFS Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said firefighters, with the support of water bombing aircraft, are continuing to monitor the area, although fire activity across the fire ground remains relatively quiet.
Insp Ainsworth said teams from Victoria and Queensland, as well as local crews, were still working to keep the fire contained.
Bush fires currently burning across the Northern Rivers include:
- Busbys Flat Road, Busbys Flat: 50,524 hectares, Being controlled
- Long Gully Road, Drake: 74,111 hectares, Under control
- Wardell Road, Wardell: 551 hectares, Being controlled
- Captains Creek, Urbenville: 348 hectares, Being controlled
- Silent Grove, Torrington: 976 hectares, Being controlled
- Kildare Road, Tenterfield: 550 hectares, Under control
- Lindsay Creek Road, Woodenbong: 8 hectares, Under control
- Duck Creek Road, Duck Creek: Under control
- Benauds Road, Bora Ridge: 36 hectares, Under control
- Rappville Road, Rappville: Under control
- Ainsworth Road, Hogarth Range: 5 hectares, Under control
- McDonalds Water Road, Camira: 1 hectare, Under control