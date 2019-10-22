Fires continue to burn across region

DAMAGE: The Busbys Flat Road fire, which devastated the village of Rappville two weeks ago and destroyed 44 homes in the Busby Flat area, is currently being controlled by NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters.

DESPITE recent cooler conditions, there are still a number of bush fires burning across the Northern Rivers, with more than 12 fires ongoing.

The Busbys Flat Road fire, which devastated the village of Rappville two weeks ago and destroyed 44 homes in the Busby Flat area, is currently being controlled by NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters.

NSW RFS Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said firefighters, with the support of water bombing aircraft, are continuing to monitor the area, although fire activity across the fire ground remains relatively quiet.

Insp Ainsworth said teams from Victoria and Queensland, as well as local crews, were still working to keep the fire contained.

Bush fires currently burning across the Northern Rivers include: