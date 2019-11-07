Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POOL CLOSED: Due to the ongoing fire situation, the Tenterfield Pool has been closed this afternoon with concerns regarding the water quality from smoke and ash from current fires.
POOL CLOSED: Due to the ongoing fire situation, the Tenterfield Pool has been closed this afternoon with concerns regarding the water quality from smoke and ash from current fires. Just Sport n Fitness
Council News

Fires cause closure of community pool

Jackie Munro
by
7th Nov 2019 3:00 PM

WITH a bush fire currently burning out of control south of Tenterfield, the region has been choked with smoke.

Due to the ongoing fire situation, the Tenterfield Pool has been closed this afternoon with concerns regarding the water quality from smoke and ash from current fires.

Tenterfield Shire Council has said the water balancing has been thrown out and ash is entering the water and filtration systems.

The pool will be covered and reassessed tomorrow.

The council said learn to swim classes and swim club have been cancelled this afternoon.

northern rivers councils tenterfield fire tenterfieldnews tenterfield pool tenterfield shire council torrington fire
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        premium_icon Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        News SHE'S rescued people from floods, helped during bushfires, searched for missing people and attended numerous crashes.

        • 7th Nov 2019 3:10 PM
        Dust haze blows in over the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Dust haze blows in over the Northern Rivers

        Weather There's a dust haze stretching across much of NSW

        EMERGENCY: Residents warned it's too late to leave

        EMERGENCY: Residents warned it's too late to leave

        News Fire bombing aircraft supporting RFS ground crews

        Councillor explains why he walked out on rates discussion

        premium_icon Councillor explains why he walked out on rates discussion

        Council News Councillor Battista walked out of Tuesday's council briefing