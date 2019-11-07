Fires cause closure of community pool

POOL CLOSED: Due to the ongoing fire situation, the Tenterfield Pool has been closed this afternoon with concerns regarding the water quality from smoke and ash from current fires.

WITH a bush fire currently burning out of control south of Tenterfield, the region has been choked with smoke.

Tenterfield Shire Council has said the water balancing has been thrown out and ash is entering the water and filtration systems.

The pool will be covered and reassessed tomorrow.

The council said learn to swim classes and swim club have been cancelled this afternoon.