UPDATE: Shark Creek fire danger upgraded

Aircraft help contain fires burning near Shark Creek.

UPDATE 10.30AM: BROOMS Head Rd between Platers Rd and Sandon Rivers Rd is closed.

The road is closed in both directions due to the fires blazing the area.

CLOSED: Brooms Head Rd is closed.

UPDATE 9.30AM: THE blaze at Shark Creek has again been upgraded to watch and act as strong winds expected today will make conditions worse.

The fire is burning in a north easterly direction and has crossed Brooms Head Road.

Firefighters will continue working today to slow the spread of the fire and establish containment lines ahead of the strongest gusts expected to hit this evening.

WATCH AND ACT: Residents in the area should enact their bushfire survival plan now RFS

Brooms Head Rd remains open with traffic changes in place. Residents should keep updated as roads may close with little warning.

People in areas of Wooloweyah and Angourie should monitor conditions for smoke and embers. Know what you'll do if the fire threatens.

Homes can offer safety. Continue to monitor the situation and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

For the latest information visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me App.

Five homes are now confirmed destroyed by last week's NSW bush fires. Firefighters have saved more than 200 others directly threatened. #NSWRFS Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing their inspections today. https://t.co/xD84x5UALy pic.twitter.com/pal4AtYaWV — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 8, 2019

UPDATE 9AM: FIRE crews that worked through the night at Shark Creek have been replaced by new teams this morning.

A senior firefighter at the RFS Ulmarra Fire Control Centre said crews will be working to prevent the fire front from reaching Lake Arragan south of Angourie today. Aircraft have been brought in to help contain the fire.

Residents near Angourie and Wooloweyah should have a bushfire survival plan and know what to do in case fire threatens.

Yesterday, fires were blazing near Gulmarrad, read how quick action stopped another spreading through Maclean.

Community spirit burns bright with Gulmarrad RFS overwhelmed with donations from residents of food and supplies.

Brooms Head Rd remains closed. Further south, Tyringham Rd and Armidale Rd between Wirri Rd and Waterfall Way are both closed due to the blaze near Ebor. Visit Live Traffic NSW for the latest updates.

EARLIER: WITH multiple fires burning throughout the Clarence Valley, here is the update from Fires Near Me as to what each fire is doing across the region.

SHARK CREEK FIRE- ADVICE

A bush fire is burning in the Shark Creek area. The fire is currently 3,600 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in a north easterly direction towards Brooms Head Road in Taloumbi.

Conditions have eased into the evening. Firefighters will continue working overnight to slow the spread of the fire and establish containment lines.

Brooms Head Road is remains closed. Stay up to date with Live Traffic.

Advice

People in areas of Wooloweyah and Angourie should monitor conditions for smoke and embers. Know what you'll do if the fire threatens.

Homes can offer safety. Continue to monitor the situation and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

BEES NEST FIRE- WATCH AND ACT

A bush fire is burning north of Ebor. The fire is currently more than 61,380 hectares and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning to the north of Ebor, on multiple fronts.

The fire has impacted Armidale Road and Tyringham Road, in the vicinity of Tyringham and Dundarrabin.

A large spot fire is also burning in the Muldiva State Forest, burning towards Tyringham Road, in the Bostobrick area.

Firefighters have continued working overnight with landholders to protect isolated properties in the area. A number of tactical backburns have been conducted to protect properties using dry firefighting techniques.

Strong winds are expected over the coming days. This will make it difficult to control the fire.

Advice

If you are in the area of Tyringham, Marengo, Moonpar, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick, you should put your bush fire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

Residents in the area should continue to monitor to situation.

Well prepared and actively defended properties can offer protection.

Fire and fallen trees may continue to impact a number of local roads. Follow the directions of firefighters on the ground.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Community Meetings

The following community information meetings are scheduled for Monday. Details of any further meetings will be updated here.

1000-1100hrs at 9A Armidale Road, Ebor

1300-1400hrs at Tyringham Rural Fire Station - 8436 Armidale Road, Tyringham

1500-1600hrs at Dorrigo Showground - 4180 Waterfall Way, Dorrigo

Other Information

An evacuation centre is open at Dorrigo Showground at 4180 Waterfall Way, Dorrigo.

Smoke from this fire may be affecting the areas of Dorrigo and Coffs Harbour.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

FOLEYS RD, BOM BOM- ADVICE

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

LOCATION: 150 Foleys Rd, Bom Bom, NSW 2460

STATUS: Under control

TYPE: Bush Fire

BUNGAWALBIN WHIPORIE RD, WHIPORIE

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

LOCATION: Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd, Whiporie, NSW 2469

COUNCIL AREA: Richmond Valley

STATUS: Under control

TYPE: Bush Fire

SIZE: 35 ha