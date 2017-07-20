20°
News

Fireman's dancing goes to the fundraising dogs

Alison Paterson
| 20th Jul 2017 12:30 PM
DANCING ON FIRE: NSW Fire & Rescue's senior fire-fighter Shane Hulbert shows Penthouse Doll a few steps ahead of his fundraising night at the Lismore Greyhound Club on July 25 for his Lismore Dance for Cancer campaign.
DANCING ON FIRE: NSW Fire & Rescue's senior fire-fighter Shane Hulbert shows Penthouse Doll a few steps ahead of his fundraising night at the Lismore Greyhound Club on July 25 for his Lismore Dance for Cancer campaign. Alison Paterson

SETTING the dance floor alight with his salsa moves is the aim of senior fire-fighter Shane Hulbert.

As part of his preparation for the Stars of Lismore Dance for Cancer, Mr Hulbert has been cutting the rug around the Lismore fire station, practising his fancy footwork.

In between his usual duties which include getting on the fire truck as a first responder, Mr Hulbert has been fundraising and his biggest event will be a night at the Lismore Greyhounds on Tuesday July 25.

On Thursday, Mr Hulbert and three of his NSW F&R colleagues, senior fire-fighters Sheely Breda and Mark Donovan and station commander Fraser Hindry, visited the track at Molesworth St and met some retired greyhounds, including Penthouse Doll, 6, who took a shine to the dancing fireman.

However, Mr Hulbert joked while Penthouse Doll showed promise, he already has a dancing partner.

"I will be dancing Latin/Salsa with Jacquie Connolly from Sendero Latino," he said.

"I've been practising every day for at least an hour, including with my partner, and my family has been very supportive."

 

DANCING ON FIRE: NSW Fire &amp; Rescue&#39;s senior fire-fighter Shane Hulbert shows Penthouse Doll a few steps ahead of his fundraising night at the Lismore Greyhound Club on July 25 for his Dance For Cancer efforts.
DANCING ON FIRE: NSW Fire & Rescue's senior fire-fighter Shane Hulbert shows Penthouse Doll a few steps ahead of his fundraising night at the Lismore Greyhound Club on July 25 for his Dance For Cancer efforts. Alison Paterson

Mr Hulbert said the wife of one of his colleagues is battling the insidious disease, which makes his mission to raise funds all the more personal.

"Part of my commitment to the night is to raise $3000.00 which goes to the NSW Cancer Council, to help support local people with there fight against cancer,", he said.

"On the 25th of July I will be holding a fund raising night at the Lismore Greyhound Track and all 10 races have been sponsored by local businesses and people can purchase tickets, which goes towards my tally".

Mr Hulbert said tickets needed to be purchased in advance and he would love to raise as much money as possible via what he reckons will be a terrific night out.

"People can get tickets by calling me on 0402837982 or the Lismore Fire Station on 66215660," he said.

 

DANCE CREW: Lismore firefighters Shelley Breda, Shaun Helbert, Mark Donovan and Fraser Hindry meet retired racing greyhound Penthouse Doll ahead of the July 25 cancer fundraiser at Lismore Greyhounds.
DANCE CREW: Lismore firefighters Shelley Breda, Shaun Helbert, Mark Donovan and Fraser Hindry meet retired racing greyhound Penthouse Doll ahead of the July 25 cancer fundraiser at Lismore Greyhounds. Alison Paterson

Lismore Fire station commander Fraser Hindry, said while Mr Hulbert's his mates at work have been joking with him about his dancing, they are behind him 100%.

"He's been practising with a broom and he'll be good enough to dance with a mop next," Mr Hindry said with a smile.

"But seriously, we are behind him and we are all coming along to the Lismore Greyhounds and the the dance-off to support his Dance for Cancer fundraising. He's worked really hard."

Lismore greyhounds operations manager John Zorzo said the dancing fireman's evening next week is going to be a really good night out.

"It's only the second time Lismore Greyhounds has been open since the floods, gates open at 5.30pm entry is $5 and the first race is at 5.45pm."

Meanwhile Penthouse Doll's owner Pat Lavis, said the six-year old retire greyhound still has a spring in her step.

But despite the fire-fighters offering to take her back to the fire station as their mascot, she happily danced back home with Mr Lavis.

