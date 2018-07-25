Firefighters work to control fires burning south of Casino

Crews from the RFS, NPWS and NSW State forests are working together to control a blaze near Rappville.

Crews from the RFS, NPWS and NSW State forests are working together to control a blaze near Rappville.

A NUMBER of resources are being thrown at a fire south west of Rappville to bring it under control.

Rural Fire Service Operations Manager Daniel Ainsworth said the fire is burning near Brewers and Seery roads at Kippenduff.

Crews from NSW State Forests and National Parks and Wildlife Service are working with the RFS to control the fire.

A number of fires are being controlled in the area, with a fire south of Brewers Road burning in excess of 1000ha.