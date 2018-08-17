Firefighters work all night as blaze approaches properties

A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'.

A BUSHFIRE at Ellangowan, near Casino, is back on advice level after a tough night on the fireground.

This morning the Rural Fire Service has put the fire at advice level, and says it is "currently out of control".

"The fire is burning in the area of Coraki-Ellangowan Road," the RFS explains on its website.

"The fire is burning in a south-easterly direction in the Bungawalbin State Conservation Area.

"Conditions have eased across the fireground overnight reducing to minimal fire activity this morning.

"Firefighters worked with landholders throughout the night as the fire approached properties.

"Firefighters will spend today establishing containment lines around the fire."

Nearby residents have been advised to monitor conditions, check and follow their bushfire survival plans and leave early.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

Residents in Lismore have also woken to a smoky sky.

There are bushfires burning at Tullera, Bentley and Blue Knob, as well as the two fires at Ellangowan.