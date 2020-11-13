Firefighters warn of challenging conditions this weekend

HIGH FIRE DANGER: Temperatures and wind speeds are expected to rise this weekend and the RFS asks everyone to remain vigilant. File Photo courtesy Kyogle RFS.

FORECASTS of high temperatures and strong winds this weekend have firefighters on edge.

After the devastation that roared across the Northern Rivers this time last year, the Rural Fire Service want everyone to heed their warnings.

RFS Superintendent Micheal Brett said anyone who has been undertaking permit burn needed to ensure their fire was completely extinguished.

“We are expecting elevated temperatures and strong winds on Saturday, Sunday and into Monday,” he said.

‘Our concern is a lot of people are burning over the landscape and you must make sure your fire is out as we have had several bushfires this week we believe were permitted burns reigniting.

“I urge everyone who has been burning to go out and do a recon, make sure it is completely extinguished.”

Mr Brett said the RFS were expecting an increased fire danger to be activated this weekend.

He said the RFS expected the 2020 – 2021 summer to be a normal to average fire danger year.

“People need to be very vigilant,” he said.

“If you see fire on the landscape and it appears to be unattended, it is imperative you call triple triple-0.”

He said fires at Peacock Creek and Roseberry Creek had been challenging but remain contained although brigades continue to assist landowners to protect assets with the fire perimeters.

“A fire off Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan appeared to have got away into the bush after a property burn which was spotted by a RFS helicopter and crews have now got around and have contained it,” he said.

“Another fire south west of Woodburn believed to have been caused by a lightning strike last Friday has been worked on by Woodburn Brigade assisted by a helicopter in a very swampy area.”

He said RFS crews from RFS and National Parks would continue to mop up this fire today.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Mr Brett said he felt humbled and proud to lead the RFS volunteers and staff, whom he said did an incredible job.

“What they went through last year and are still going through as well as dealing with COVID-19 is quite challenging,” he said.

“They are doing and will continue to do us proud.”