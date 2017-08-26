21°
News

Firefighters urge residents to online bushfire survey

Alison Paterson
| 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
FIRE SURVEY: The NSW Rural Fire Service is asking residents to go online and take part in a survey to help them understand how communities prepare ahead of bushfires.
FIRE SURVEY: The NSW Rural Fire Service is asking residents to go online and take part in a survey to help them understand how communities prepare ahead of bushfires. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH a long hot summer predicted, an online survey is being used by the Rural Fire Service to understand how the community prepares for bushfires.

On Thursday the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) and Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Centre announced they are conducting research in to recent fire conditions and are encouraging residents across the state to take part.

It's a timely move as conditions in the Northern Rivers mean 21 RFS brigades are currently on standby as the temperatures have soared into the 30s and increasingly strong winds have increased the fire danger.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, said the research will focus on community preparedness and actions taken during the fire conditions across January, February and March this year.

"Earlier this year, we experienced the worst ever fire weather conditions in NSW, with large parts of the state affected by forecast catastrophic fire danger and several areas being impacted by significant fires," he said.

"This research will help the NSW RFS and other fire services across the country better understand the community's perception of the bush fire risk and how people prepare for it."

Com Fitzsimmons said the survey is looking at how people received information and warnings during the fires, to see if there are ways of improving the way we get information to communities.

Researchers from the University of Wollongong are particularly interested in hearing from people who were in fire affected areas, as well as residents who experienced the Catastrophic fire danger during February.

The survey follows face-to-face interviews with researchers and people in bush fire affected areas earlier this year.

"It's important that we look closely at these events, and particularly how the community responded, to learn and improve," Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

"This research will help all agencies better understand people's actions and ensure lessons are continued to be learned."

The online survey can be accessed through the NSW RFS website and takes approximately 20-30 minutes to complete.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bushfires northern rivers envrionment nsw rfs rural fire service university of wollongong

The Western Bundjalung native title claim explained

The Western Bundjalung native title claim explained

SIX-year fight for legal recognition on Western Bundjalung land will be decided in the Federal Court to be held at Tabulam racecourse.

Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,

Deadline to enter closes soon

Marriage equality will matter the most when I'm dying

Same-sex marriage will change gay lives for the better.

We are not 'rapist pedophiles' supporting incest or marrying animals

The long fights for native title in New South Wales

Western Bundjalung man Terry Robinson on native title battle

Local Partners

Four 'hot spot' roads to get funding for repairs

LISMORE roads have had a big boost of support from the state government with a $1.3m injection for four road projects.

Sydney Weekender filming in Lismore

Channel Seven's Sydney Weekender production team at Eltham Valley Pantry this week filming a special episode on Lismore. From left Sydney Weekender Presenter Mel Symons with Eltham Valley Pantry owner Ashlee Jones.

Lismore featured in Channel Seven's program Sydney Weekender.

Ten things to do this week

READY TO RACE: Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club members are race at the annual regatta on Shaws Bay.

From Dragon Boats to tango, plus some Grinspoon

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Sleeping Beauty screens this weekend

CLASSIC: A scene from the movie Sleeping Beauty.

Everything is perfectly fine until Maleficent appears...

NARCOS: New agents mean business

New season of Narcos introduces new agents to take up drug trafficking fight.

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Music in the air and talent everywhere

TALENT TIME: Members of the Rivers Indigenous Dance Ensemble gave a stunning performance at the opening of The Rivers Secondary College Rivers MADness evening of HSC music, art and drama.

Tomorrow's stars on show at Rivers MADness

All the gigs you need to know about this week

ON STAGE: The Linelockers are a roots rockabilly and honky tonk trio from Lismore. Their grass roots approach to traditional rockabilly and honky tonk standards along with authentic original material are sure to keep that dance floor boppin'. At Evans Head Bowling Club this Saturday from 8pm.

From honky tonk tapping to milonga dancing

First Falls tickets go on sale today

From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

All the info you need to ensure you get your Falls tickets.

Build Your Dream…Rare Vacant Block In Mullumbimby

4 Hibiscus Place, Mullumbimby 2482

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000 to...

An incredible opportunity has arrived to acquire a 781m2 vacant block of land in a prime Mullumbimby location. The land is level with a perfect north aspect...

Fantastic Possum Creek Location on the Wilsons River

425 Friday Hut Rd, Possum Creek 2479

House 4 2 6 Expressions of...

With Bangalow and the beaches of Byron Bay a short drive away this 15 Acres is ideally positioned. The land is very usable throughout and enjoys frontage to...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,150,000 ...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Tip of the Golden Triangle Between Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina

37 Alcorn Road, Tintenbar 2478

4 3 3 Expressions of...

Waiting to be discovered by you, is this unique property set on 32 park like acres located just minutes to the stunning beaches of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

UNDER OFFER - INSPECTION CANCELLED!

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER!

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,785,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Lismore, the place to be for better property returns

RENTAL YIELDS: Lismore is offering strong rental yields on properties with owners seeing robust returns for their investments.

Houses and units in 2480 good for investors

433 new residential lots proposed for Lismore

View of Lismore from the North Lismore Plateau. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

North Lismore Plateau development application lodged

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

Forum to discuss unfair rental laws

Toowoomba. South Toowoomba. Real estate. Property July 2017

Across the Northern Rivers nearly a third of people are renting