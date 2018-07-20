Firefighters tackle blazes across the Northern Rivers

Firefighters have been battling fires across the Northern Rivers today.

Firefighters have been battling fires across the Northern Rivers today. Darryn Smith

LANDHOLDERS have been urged to take extra care after a handful of fires got out of hand across the Northern Rivers.

Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said of the seven fires their crews had been called to throughout the day, most had been from landowners who had been caught unawares by the conditions.

He said dry and windy conditions had led to hazard reduction burns getting out of control.

These incidents have included fires at Tabulam, Muli Muli, Ghinni Ghi, Cawongla and South Gundurimba.

Most have led to grass fires, while one sparked a blaze in heavy timber country, he said.

Insp Ainsworth warned landowners the wind was expected to increase tomorrow.

He urged those planning to light up to notify their neighbours and their local Fire Control Centre, as is legally required.

He said it was also vital to not light fires in dangerous conditions and to ensure sufficient firefighting equipment is nearby.