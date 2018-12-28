Menu
Workers evacuated, smoke spreads from large industrial fire

Ashley Carter
Amber Hooker
by and
28th Dec 2018 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to a Coolum Beach business where a yard full of cardboard is on fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said multiple crews were responding to Carters Transport on Quanda Rd, and would likely be battling the blaze for some time.

He said an estimated 100 tonnes of cardboard was alight, with the fire spreading to other exposed materials like large piles of pallets.

Five crews were already on scene, with three responding. Four rural brigades have been activated and the aeiral ladder is being used.

Workers have been evacuated from the premises as the fire grows and smoke spreads throughout the area.

Witnesses report seeing fumes and smoke from as far as the Mudjimba turn off on the Sunshine Motorway.

Crews say they have enough water to keep the fire at bay, but it was growing at a rapid pace.

The fire has spread to a nearby paddock and the operations support unit has been called from Brisbane, with more support to come.

Queensland Ambulance officers are at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

More to come.

