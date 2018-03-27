Motorhome fire at Alstonville: 'Thankfully no-one was hurt'

A motorhome caught on fire at the Alstonville Showgrounds.

Update 11.10am: "EVERYTHING we own is in this motorhome but no-one was hurt."

Gary Callaghan, 66, held tight to Milo, his two-year-old white shih tzu-cross, as he surveyed the damage from a small fire at his 9m-long motorhome at the Alstonville Showground this morning.

He was still in shock as he said how lucky he felt his beloved wife Dianne was at her art lesson in town and not at the motorhome at the time an electrical fault caused the fire.

"I was talking to Daryl next door when Ken who is parked up the hill called out, 'you're on fire' so I raced over," he said.

"The first thing I did was remove the gas bottles and the fuel canisters, I didn't even think of the fire extinguisher. Then the ground manager came over with a fire extinguisher and put most of it out."

By this time crews from Goonellabah and Alstonville Fire & Rescue were on scene, as well as a Hazmat van.

"The firies said it was started by a fault in the gas hot water system," he said.

"We got out scot-free, but all my clothes are gone, they were at that end of the van."

Mr Callaghan said he was born and bred in Lismore, where for many years he had a car repair business.

"We decided to go on the road and now we live in the van," he said.

"I'm just so relieved no-one was hurt."

