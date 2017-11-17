WATCH: Lismore firies' new subwoofer safety rumbler

FIREFIGHTER RUMBLE: NSW Fire and Rescue Lismore senior firefighters Scott Peterson and Matt Bell and leading firefighter Adam Cormick love their new low-frequency 'rumbler' siren, which alerts inattentive drivers and headphone-wearing pedestrians their appliance is on their way to assist at an emergency incident.

WHEN a fire truck rolls up to a busy intersection with lights flashing and siren sounding, a new subwoofer will help alert drivers and pedestrians of their presence.

On Thursday, firefighters at Lismore Fire Station were proud to announce their pumper had been fitted with the low-frequency siren, which they reckon will help them get to where they need to go more efficiently and keep the community safe in the process.

Senior firefighters Scott Peterson and Matt Bell and leading firefighter Adam Cormick, said the new siren tool, known as the "rumbler", created vibrations which can be felt in high-density traffic situations.

Senior firefighter Bell said the newly installed rumbler will help save lives by making everyone aware they are coming through with a 17-tonne fire truck.

"You see so many people wearing headphones while crossing the street and so many drivers not paying attention when you pull up behind them," he said.

"This rumbler sends out a vibration via soundwaves and alerts traffic and ensure vehicles and pedestrians will move out of the way to allow us access and improve our emergency response."