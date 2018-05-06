Firefighters recognised for going above and beyond

FIREFIGHTER AWARDS: NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmon, Minister for Police & Emergency Service Troy Grant and Shadow Minister Guy Zangari, presented awards to several Northern Rivers volunteers who represented their brigades and units at the ceremony on Friday.

FIREFIGHTER AWARDS: NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmon, Minister for Police & Emergency Service Troy Grant and Shadow Minister Guy Zangari, presented awards to several Northern Rivers volunteers who represented their brigades and units at the ceremony on Friday. RFS Sup. Michael Brett

WADING through floodwater, putting out bushfires, assisting at car crashes and attending Hazmat incidents, the Northern Rivers volunteer firefighters often go above and beyond.

On Friday, their outstanding commitment during floods, fires and to the community by several Northern Rivers firefighters and brigades was recognised at a special awards ceremony in Sydney.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, together with the Minister for Police and Emergency Service Troy Grant and Shadow Minister Guy Zangari, paid tribute to RFS volunteers and staff at NSW RFS Headquarters in honour of the Patron Saint of Firefighters, St Florian.

RFS Northern Zone Manager, superintendent Michael Brett said he and everyone else in the service were very proud of their colleagues.

"To come here and see them receive their awards from the Commissioner and the Minister, it's a very proud moment to have dedication and efforts of these volunteers in the Northern Rivers recognised," he said.,

"Our commissioner made a good point when he said you do not have to be a paid person to be a professional, these people, these volunteers are very professional in their approach, efforts and dedication."

AWARDS

Commissioner's Commendation for Service - Individual

Stephen Garbutt - Captain, Wyrallah Brigade

Robbie Graham - Group Captain, North East

Rick Teudt - Group Captain, South East

Karen Arthur - Captain Tomki Brigade

Peter Arthur - Group Central

Dale Oxtoby - Captain, Wyneden

Garry Johnson - Group Support

Neville Battistuzzi - Captain, Clunes

Ray Corder - Captain Woodview

Daniel Purnell - Captain, Alphadale;

Commissioner's Unit Citation for Service - Awarded for service of a meritorious nature, or for outstanding actions in relation to fire service duties, administrative leadership, or for exemplary performance of a specific difficult project or task, not involving bravery.

Northern Rivers Aviation Support Brigade

On Sunday June 4, 2017, members of the Northern Rivers Aviation Support Brigade, firefighters Anthony Nestor, Lindsay Low, Thomas (Mark) Millgate and Jennifer Hankinson, were undertaking routine maintenance of the brigade's aviation firefighting equipment at the Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre Airbase located at Casino Airport.

Firefighter Hankinson collapsed and the direct actions of performing lifesaving CPR from the onset by firefighters Nestor, Low and Millgate, although unable to revive their fellow team member and friend, gave her family time to say goodbye and make the decision to donate her organs for the transplant program.

Firefighters Nestor, Low and Millgate put in extraordinary efforts to preserve their colleague's life. Their actions exemplified how their extensive training and instincts to preserve life came to the fore in such an intense and traumatic situation.

Northern Rivers Zone Group Officers and Brigades

On March 30, 2017, Tropical Cyclone Debbie moved south from Queensland into northern New South Wales and merged with a cold front moving up the north coast, triggering heavy rainfall across the Northern Rivers, affecting Lismore, Kyogle, Murwillumbah and a number of localities along the Richmond, Wilson and Tweed Rivers.

The members of the Northern Rivers Zone, when called to help their community did themselves, their brigades and the broader NSW Rural Fire Service community proud through their selfless acts and their can-do attitude during this major flood event.