Firefighters monitor burns and permits still suspended

HOT STUFF: The Rural Fire Service remind everyone fire permits are still suspended and serious penalties will be issued to anyone failing to comply.

RURAL Fire Service crews are continuing to monitor fires around the region and remind people all fire permits are still under suspension.

NSW RFS Inspector Matt Inwood said personnel and appliances were still on patrol around fires to ensure they did not jump containment lines.

"Crews are monitoring fire at Wardell and at Main Arm,” he said.

"Crews are currently on their way to a grass fire at Eyers Rd, Alstonvale.”

According to the RFS Fires Near Me website, the Alstonvale fire is till listed as out of control.

Insp Inwood reminded everyone severe consequences were in place if people chose to ignore fire permit regulations.

"Permits are still suspended across the Far North Coast and people need to be mindful there no permits in place fort hazard reduction other than for primary produciton and these are being assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

Insp Inwood said- failure to comply with the permit suspension will mean anyone doing an unauthorised burn-off will be in serious trouble.

"A failure to comply will result in heavy fines,” he said.