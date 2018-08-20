Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people in the area to enact their Bush Fire Survival Plan or leave now.
NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people in the area to enact their Bush Fire Survival Plan or leave now.
Breaking

More firefighters on scene as blaze burns out of control

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Aug 2018 6:29 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM

UPDATE 10:40am

The NSW Rural Fire Service has reported that the fire is burning in a north-easterly direction along Old Glen Innes Rd and is still out of control. West to south-westerly winds are expected to strengthen and continue to push the fire in an easterly and north easterly direction along Old Glen Innes Road.

As such, more firefighters are being deployed to the area and aircraft will assist them across the day. 

Isolated properties near Setters Rd, Weasel Rd and Doboy Rd are currently under threat with firefighters working to protect them. 

Old Glen Innes Rd is closed at the Doboy Rd intersection.

 

EARLIER

A FIRE continues to impact a small number of isolated properties around the Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi. 

The NSW Rural Fire Service this morning reported the fire as out of control with more than 400 hectares destroyed. 

Firefighters are currently door-knocking properties in the area that may come under threat as the fire progresses in a north-easterly direction.

NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people in the area to enact their Bush Fire Survival Plan or leave if their homes are unprepared.

Important Information

  • If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
  • Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
  • If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.
  • For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.
bushfires fires rfs rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Brave teens swam towards shark attack

    premium_icon Brave teens swam towards shark attack

    News THE hero mates of a young Ballina surfer will today receive bravery medals after rescuing him from a shark attack at Lighthouse Beach in 2016.

    UPDATE: Fire conditions ease after 'huge response'

    UPDATE: Fire conditions ease after 'huge response'

    Environment 2000ha bushfire at Ellangowan near Casino is still being controlled

    PHOTOS: Dragon boats take over Ballina

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Dragon boats take over Ballina

    News 14 teams took advantage of the fantastic weather for major event

    8 men, 5 trucks, 52 bales of hay: Helping out in 'war zone'

    premium_icon 8 men, 5 trucks, 52 bales of hay: Helping out in 'war zone'

    News Northern Rivers councils help farmers in drought areas

    Local Partners