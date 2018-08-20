More firefighters on scene as blaze burns out of control

NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people in the area to enact their Bush Fire Survival Plan or leave now.

UPDATE 10:40am

The NSW Rural Fire Service has reported that the fire is burning in a north-easterly direction along Old Glen Innes Rd and is still out of control. West to south-westerly winds are expected to strengthen and continue to push the fire in an easterly and north easterly direction along Old Glen Innes Road.

As such, more firefighters are being deployed to the area and aircraft will assist them across the day.

Isolated properties near Setters Rd, Weasel Rd and Doboy Rd are currently under threat with firefighters working to protect them.

Old Glen Innes Rd is closed at the Doboy Rd intersection.

EARLIER

A FIRE continues to impact a small number of isolated properties around the Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi.

The NSW Rural Fire Service this morning reported the fire as out of control with more than 400 hectares destroyed.

Firefighters are currently door-knocking properties in the area that may come under threat as the fire progresses in a north-easterly direction.

NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people in the area to enact their Bush Fire Survival Plan or leave if their homes are unprepared.

Important Information