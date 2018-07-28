Firefighters fight back

FIREFIGHTERS BACKBURNING: South of Rappville, the scene of one of the biggest fires affecting the Northern region.

FIREFIGHTERS are on standby this weekend in northern parts of NSW because of the increased fire risk.

There are over 27 fires currently burning in Northern NSW but none are posing a risk to homes.

They are all patrolled or contained.

Aircraft have been strategically place across the north should their assistance be required.

Fire Investigators have also been dispatched to assist with investigations in the area.

A Portable Automatic Weather Station tool has been deployed for the first time to help with all the current fire activity in the Northern Rivers Zone.

The PAW is surrounded by barb wire to protect it from cattle and has been placed to provide accurate weather information in remote locations to help with fire weather forecasting.

The data provided is accessible to the Bureau of Meteorology and Fire Agencies.