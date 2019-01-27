Firefighters continue to battle blaze after lightning strike

Firefighters have been busy tackling a large bushfire west of Rappville.

FIREFIGHTERS are expected to continue battling a large bushfire until the middle of this week.

NSW Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Supt Boyd Townsend said the blaze, at Mount Belmore, was sparked by lightning on Wednesday night.

Two helicopters have been assisting some 70 firefighters consisting of RFS, Forestries and National Parks and Wildlife crews on the fireground, south-west of Rappville.

It's since burnt through more than 200 hectares, but Supt Townsend said difficult terrain and a large containment area meant the fire was likely to burn several thousand hectares before being fully contained.

It's expected ongoing warm weather will see those teams work well into this week to contain the fire.

"We've got a lot of firefighters on the ground," he said.

"If all goes well... we've still got a couple of hot days ahead but we hope to have it contained around Wednesday.

"It's very difficult terrain to work in, very steep and rocky."

Supt Townsend said the fire was on both private and National Parks land.

He said there's no need for residents to be alarmed.

"There's no immediate property threat," he said.

The mid-week lightning also caused a fire east of Whiporie, but crews had this quickly contained.