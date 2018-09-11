Police on the hunt for suspected firebug

Despite best efforts from firefighters the blaze continued to break through containment lines and was tracking towards Bluewater.

Despite best efforts from firefighters the blaze continued to break through containment lines and was tracking towards Bluewater.

FIREFIGHTERS have continued to save rural homes west of Townsville as police turn their attention to those responsible for the massive blaze.

The bushfire that investigators believe was deliberately lit, took hold at Lynam, off Herveys Range Rd, on Sunday and spread rapidly in dry conditions.

Despite best efforts from firefighters the blaze continued to break through containment lines and was tracking towards Bluewater yesterday.

The front had spread more than 15km before crews finished their backburning work yesterday.

No structures had been lost in the massive fire thanks to hard work and the massive response from more than 80 firefighters.

"We have thrown a huge amount of resources into protecting properties," incident controller and Rangewood first officer Jim Besgrove said.

"We are working in adverse conditions and crews are getting quite tired.

"Our latest efforts have been around protecting properties on Mill Rd."

The bushfire at Hervey’s Range continues to burn today along with a few others in the region

Mr Besgrove said the fire was tracking north east, from Black River towards Bluewater.

Favourable weather is expected tomorrow with the humidity rising.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rick Threlfall said humidity fell to 5 per cent in Townsville on Sunday but tomorrow was expected to be much more humid.

Townsville Police acting Inspector Graeme Paine said an investigation had begun to find who started the bushfire.

He said police had received several pieces of information to lead them to believe the fire was deliberately lit and the culprit could be charged with serious offences.

"Depending on the outcome it could start with an arson (charge)," Insp Paine said.

"That can result in a number of years custodial sentence within the jails.

"If a person is injured as a result, that can change the nature of the offence and the scope of the punishment."

Insp Paine said police were also investigating a suspicious fire that caused road closures on the Ring Rd on Sunday night.

About 6.30pm a group of youths were seen at Vickers Rd and Parkside Drive where a grass fire took hold.

Insp Paine said there was nothing to suggest the fire was linked to the blaze in the Hervey's Range region.

Firefighting resources were stretched further yesterday when another bushfire broke out at Toolakea.

About 11.40am, firefighters were called to Toolakea Beach Rd where a large grass fire destroyed an abandoned shed.