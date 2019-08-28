Firefighters conduct hazard burns

HARARD BURN: The Rural Fire Service is conducting a small hazard reduction burn near Tabulam.

FIREFIGHTERS are undertaking hazard reduction burns in the region today.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has advised it will be undertaking a small hazard reduction burn this afternoon west of Tenterfield, between Jubullum and Tabulam bridge.

Weather permitting, volunteer firefighters from Frazers Cutting and Drake Brigades, supported by RFS State Mitigation Service crews and RMS traffic control, will burn patches of long grass in an effort to reduce the number of deliberate ignitions.

The RFS avises that a small amount of smoke may be seen nearby.

There will be minimal disruption to motorists with professional RMS traffic controllers on site.

The burn treatment should take one to two hours and be completed by 4pm.

"We are mindful of the importance of dam water on private property, and as such crews will use dry firefighting techniques such as the trusty rake hoe and blowers and additional volunteers to maintain control of the burn,” RFS said.

"This is important work to remove fuels which pose a threat to local communities when deliberately lit on a bad day.”

Please only call 000 if you see a unattended fire, and call Crime Stoppers 18000 333 000 if you have any information about deliberately lit or suspicious fires.