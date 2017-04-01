Extra emergency crews Northern Rivers bound

Northern Rivers RFS crew swill be bolstered in their vital flood work by 375 fire-fighters from Monday.

RURAL firefighters are on the ground proving vital assisting with clean-up work in the flood besieged town of Kyogle.

Rural Fire Service Superintendent Michael Brett said RFS volunteers were hard at work assisting police, council and the SES with clearing away the debris.

Mr Brett said there were currently a dozen members helping out with many more on stand-by as the flood waters continued to cause devastation.

He said crews had also been active in providing support in high clearance vehicles around Murwillumbah and Tweed areas.

Relief crews were on the way, he said.

"By Monday we will have local crews bolstered from Sydney and beyond," he said.

"We are setting up a base camp at Wollongbar TAFE for 375 people, as accommodation is obviously at a premium and we need to be self-sufficient."