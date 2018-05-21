Firefighters carefully plan burn-off near homes

A CONTROLLED burn-off that will take place in Byron Bay tomorrow has been carefully planned given its proximity to residential areas.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will tomorrow begin the second of two small fuel reduction burns that were scheduled for Arakwal National Park.

The aim is to reduce fuel loads near residential areas as well as help save the endangered clay heath.

NPWS team leader, Jenny Atkins, said that while the area being burnt was small, it was a complex task.

"This 2.2-hectare burn might seem small but the close proximity to residential areas means there is lot of planning and forethought that goes into such an operation,” she said.

Fire & Rescue NSW conduct a controlled burn off Paterson Street in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

"Burns close to residential areas are very labour intensive, involving many more firefighters than would be the case in more remote areas.

"We will be working very closely with colleagues from NSW Fire and Rescue to ensure the burn goes smoothly.

"This is an ecological burn but we are also reducing fuel loads that will assist in limiting the intensity of any future wildfire that might enter the area during the hotter months.”

The burn-off will also protect the Byron Bay Dwarf Graminoid Clay Heath.

Ms Atkins said the heath was home to threatened species such the Byron Bay Donkey orchid and the Dwarf Heath Casuarina.

"Many of the plant species in the clay heath need fire to stimulate seed release, new growth and to complete their life cycle,” she said.

"Byron Bay Dwarf Graminoid Clay Heath consists of low-growing (up to 50cm tall) woody shrubs, grasses and grass-like plants with patches of taller shrubs.

"It is classified as an Endangered Ecological Community (EEC) protected under the NSW Threatened Species Conservation Act 1995 and more than 60 per cent of this EEC is located within Arakwal National Park.”

During the burn-off, walking tracks within Arakwal National Park at Pacific Vista Drive, Milne Street and Paterson Street Lookout will be closed.

Pedestrian and vehicle control will be in place in some areas.