FRNSW crews attended a stove fire at a Lismore Heights residence around 3.45pm this afternoon.

FRNSW crews attended a stove fire at a Lismore Heights residence around 3.45pm this afternoon. Jacqueline Munro

FIRE crews were called to a small fire at a Lismore Heights property this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a home on Bellevue Ave, Lismore Heights about 4pm on Thursday where a stove fire had broken out.

A Fire & Rescue spokeswoman said three trucks attended the scene and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

All residents were accounted for and uninjured, and were allowed to return to the property.