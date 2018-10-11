Menu
Firefighters were called to a structure fire this afternoon.
Breaking

Firefighters called to blaze in ceiling of home

Liana Turner
by
11th Oct 2018 1:40 PM

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a blaze in a Northern Rivers home.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Inspector Angela Daly said RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the Mount Warning Rd property at Mount Warning about 1pm.

"It was a small fire in the ceiling of a house,” she said.

"The fire was believed to be caused by a wood burning fire.”

She said the fire occurred in the area where the fireplace flu entered the ceiling.

She said the fire was extinguished with "minimal damage” to the home, and no one was injured.

Firefighters have since left the scene.

