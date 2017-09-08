Bushfire crews diverted to illegal burn-off

FIRE DANGER: Casino-Yorklea RFS posted this photo on Facebook of crews battling a blaze at Hogarth Range.

FIREFIGHTERS worked hard overnight to contain the Main Arm fire after it broke through containment lines.

But crews had to be diverted after a man near Murwillumbah started a burn-off which got out of control and required the Rural Fire Service to divert resources to extinguish the fire.

RFS Northern Rivers superintendent David Cook said the crews on scene did a great job in difficult conditions.

Supt Cook spoke to The Northern Star as he supervised the change-over between night shift and day crews.

"The Main Arm fire had a bit of a run last night, so we have had to establishing new containment lines," he said.

"There was no evacuation necessary, but I have applied for a fire-fighting helicopter to support the 20 fire-fighters and the five tankers we have there."

"The Wardell fire is contained, although there will be some internal smouldering for a while," he said.

"We will continue to keep an eye on it with two tanker crews there on patrol status."

Supt Cook said official action will be taken against a man who illegally started a burn-off which rapidly got out of control.

"We were called overnight to incidental jobs including a fire near Murwillumbah where a man was burning off without either a permit or informing us of his intention," Supt Cook said.

"I had to divert crews out there and there will some official action taken as all fire permits had been suspended until we get adequate rainfall."

Supt Cook reminded people until further notice, across the Far North Coast (Ballina, Byron and Tweed Shires), there is a prohibition on the lighting of general hazard reduction burns, during this period.

"Conditions are fairly benign as it is still early morning but we expect further smoke to come up during the day as the fire danger increases," he said.

Meanwhile, RFS Northern Rivers operations manager Daniel Ainsworth said fires are keeping crews busy near Casino and Rappville.

"We are still working at a fire south of Casino which is the Bruxner Highway fire in the Hogarth Range area and the Belmore East fire west of Rappville," he said.

"Altogether we have 20 FRS fire-fighters and 20 forestry workers at these two fires."