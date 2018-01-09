Menu
Firefighters beat fire in its tracks... literally

Mullumbimby RFS crews extinguished a fire on a property at Myocum that sparked during scorching temperatures on Saturday, January 6.
Claudia Jambor
by

A SPARK from a slasher hitting barbed wire was all it took to set alight an overgrown paddock at Myocum during scorching temperatures at the weekend.

 

 

Mullumbimby Rural Fire Service volunteers spent more than two hours in the hot sun extinguishing the blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Mullumbimby RFS captain Mark Ross said the crew navigated the boggy paddock by foot with the ground too wet to drive the truck through to access the fire.

Capt Ross said the team of seven had to make the most of what they had with some firefighters using tree branches to beat out the flames.

 

Knapsacks, Mcloud tools and even stomping was used to put out the smouldering blaze.

 

Capt Ross said the fire was a rarity in what has been a "fairly quiet" summer season.

But he said people shouldn't be complacent with the weekend fire a timely reminder to warn farmers and those living on large properties to regularly maintain their land and ensure grass is regularly mown.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers operations manager, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said there were no fire warnings for the Far North Coast and Northern Rivers regions.

 

 

However, he reinforced the fire permit were required for all open fires until March 31.

So far, Insp Ainsworth said both regions "have been very lucky" with the weather as most of the heatwaves have brought with them humid conditions rather than dry.

But with more than a month left of summer, Insp Ainsworth encouraged all residents to be fire aware.

Topics:  fire mullumbimby rfs myocum northern rivers northern rivers community rural fire service

