Firefighters battle to contain three 'significant fires'

Emergency services at a bushfire at Ellangowan, near Casino. Chris Ruane

FIRE crews are continuing to battle a number of fires across the Northern Rivers.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said non-essential burnoffs would be prohibited across their zone as volunteer crews work to get three large fires under control today.

"We've still got three significant fires burning on the Northern Rivers,” Insp Ainsworth said.

The largest of these is a fire that's burnt through 235 hectares at Wrenchs Rd, Ellangowan, south of Casino.

"We're working on containing that fire today,” Insp Ainsworth said.

Crews are also trying to contain a fire at Sextonville Rd, Woolners Arm (south-west of Kyogle) and another at Main Camp Rd, West Bungawalbin.

While winds have died down from yesterday, Insp Ainsworth said warmer temperatures forecast from Wednesday onwards meant time was of the essence when it came to controlling those fires.

He said additional burns that weren't essential agricultural activities - like cane fires and burning of diseased stock - would not be allowed as volunteers work to control those fires already burning across the region.

"Although temperatures are in the low 20s the humidity is very low,” he said.

"The aim today is to get some containment lines around those three fires.

"We have more fires at the moment so our volunteers are already busy ... they don't want to have to deal with new fires.”

RFS Far North Coast Inspector David Cook said their volunteers attended 28 callouts in the past three days, including a number of traffic incidents.

But he said the "numerous” fires across the Ballina, Byron and Tweed regions were quickly dealt with.

While the Far North Coast has not implemented an early fire danger period - as the Northern Rivers has - Insp Cook urged landowners to carefully consider weather conditions before lighting up.

"We're not encouraging people to go out and burn,” he said.

"Be aware, and don't be complacent.

"(Fires) can escape very easily.”

Permits are already required across the Northern Rivers fire zone, while fire danger period will kick in for the Far North Coast on Saturday, September 1.

With or without a permit, you must contact your local Fire Control Centre and alert neighbours before lighting up.