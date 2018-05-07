VIDEO, PHOTOS: House destroyed by fire

UPDATE 11.47am: FIRE crews are mopping up after fire destroyed a house at Howards Grass.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were called to the scene at 9.33am this morning.

He said two trucks attended the fire, along with Rural Fire Service crews.

RFS crews were on scene when NSW Fire and Rescue arrived, but the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

There were concerns about LPG cylinders at the house, protective hoses were put on them and power was isolated to the property.

The spokesman said an ambulance was required on scene and all persons were accounted for.

An ambulance spokesman said a woman in her 50s was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined ambulance transport to hospital.

UPDATE 10.45am: AMBULANCE NSW have been called to a structure fire on Bangalow Rd, Howard's Grass this morning.

"We have been told a resident, a woman in her 50s is suffering from smoke inhalation," an Ambulance Media spokesman said.

A house on Bangalow Rd at Howards Grass has been destroyed by fire. Samantha Poate

Original story: FIREFIGHTERS are desperately trying to save a home which has caught on fire this morning.

The blaze is on Bangalow Rd at Howards Grass and the fire started just after 9.30am.

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said the house was fully engulfed by flames.

House fire 2: A home near Lismore has been destroyed by fire.

"We arrived at the scene and the house was fully involved," he said.

"We are working now to contain it."

NSW Fire and Rescue has two crews from Lismore on the scene, with RFS crews from Clunes, Bangalow and Alphadale.

