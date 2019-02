GARAGE FIRE: Two NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to a property on Thursday evening to attend a garage fire.

FIREFIGHTERS battled a structure fire at a Northern Rivers town on Thursday night.

NSW Fire & Rescue Leading Station Officer Erin Rampling said two crews were on scene at the incident.

"At 6:54 pm on Thursday firefighters were called to a garage fire in Carrington St, Ballina," he said.

"We had two crews attended with the Ballina pumper and tanker used.

"The fire was quickly extinguished and as far we know no injuries."

