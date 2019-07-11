Menu
Fire and Rescue crews battle a blaze in the Lismore CBD.
BREAKING: Firefighters battle blaze in Lismore CBD

Cathy Adams
Aisling Brennan
11th Jul 2019 4:11 PM
EMERGENCY services have been called to a building fire in the Lismore CBD this afternoon.

NSW Fire & Rescue crews, Hazmat, NSW Ambulance, police and Essential Energy workers are at the scene.

The blaze is burning in a two-story brick building in Rural St, behind Fundies and the Red Cross tea rooms.

At this stage, it is not known how much damage has been done to the building, but it appears to be significant.

People are being asked to keep away from the area and the street has been closed by emergency services.

Detectives have just arrived at the scene.

More details to come.

