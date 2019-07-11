BREAKING: Firefighters battle blaze in Lismore CBD

Fire and Rescue crews battle a blaze in the Lismore CBD.

Fire and Rescue crews battle a blaze in the Lismore CBD. Cath Adams

EMERGENCY services have been called to a building fire in the Lismore CBD this afternoon.

NSW Fire & Rescue crews, Hazmat, NSW Ambulance, police and Essential Energy workers are at the scene.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The blaze is burning in a two-story brick building in Rural St, behind Fundies and the Red Cross tea rooms.

At this stage, it is not known how much damage has been done to the building, but it appears to be significant.

People are being asked to keep away from the area and the street has been closed by emergency services.

Fire in Lismore: Rural St has been closed as firefighters battle a blaze in the Lismore CBD.

Detectives have just arrived at the scene.

More details to come.