Firefighters awarded for dedication and commitment

Alison Paterson
| 19th Apr 2017 6:48 AM
HOT STUFF: Recently 34 members of the NSW Rural Fire Service were recognised for their dedication and hard work in their brigades and communities.
Alison Paterson

DURING times of adversity, including car accidents, floods and bushfires, members of the NSW Rural Fire Service are there to assist people in their community.

Instantly recognisable in their yellow uniforms, calm approach and can-do attitude, their presence brings comfort and life-saving protection to the people amongst whom they live and work.

Recently five female and 29 male RFS members were recipients in the 2017 Northern Rivers Zone Medal Ceremony.

RFS Northern Rivers Zone Manager, Superintendent Michael Brett attended the ceremony.

He said while several of the recipients were not in attendance to receive their awards, everyone appreciated their amazing dedication, commitment and service to the local community.

Mr Brett said a total of 34 recipients were presented with medals and/or clasps, with a combined total of 631 years of service recognised.

"The awards were presented by Senior Assistant Commissioner Bruce McDonald, representing Commissioner Fitzsimmons, Local Members Thomas George and Chris Gulaptis, Federal Member Kevin Hogan and myself,” he said.

"Long Service Medals/Clasps are presented to members of the Service in recognition of their years of active service.”

Long Service Medals and Awards

Anthony Duce - Long Service Medal for 10 years service as a member of Woodburn Brigade.

Ian Burton - Long Service Medal for 10 years service as a member of Casino Brigade.

Mark Campbell - Long Service Medal for 11 years service as a member of Ellangowan Brigade.

Ross Tamlin - Long Service Medal for 11 years service as a member of Kyogle HQ Brigade.

Ken Wallace - Long Service Medal for 11 years service as a member of Blue Knob Brigade.

Kathy Halliday - Long Service Medal for 12 years service as a member of Ellangowan Brigade.

Penney Macrokanis - Long Service Medal for 13 years service as a member of Northern Rivers Support Brigade.

John Fry - Long Service Medal for 13 years service as a member of Northern Rivers Support Brigade.

Ian Partridge - Long Service Medal for 13 years service as a member of Woodview Brigade.

Edward Hutchinson - Long Service Medal for 14 years service as a member of Sextonville Brigade.

Christopher Moroney - Long Service Medal for 14 years service as a member of Casino East Brigade.

Helen Cowan - Long Service Medal for 15 years service as a member of Casino East Brigade

Allan Goodwin - Long Service Medal for 15 years service as a member of Blue Knob Brigade.

Nathan Cawley - Long Service Medal for 16 years service as a member of Casino East Brigade

Rick Wagner - Long Service Medal for 17 years service as a member of Kyogle HQ Brigade.

Wayne Cowan - Long Service Medal for 20 years service as a member of the Casino East Brigade.

Noel Knight - Long Service Medal for 20 years service as a member of Casino East Brigade.

Ross McDougall - Long Service Medal for 20 years service as a member of Dunoon Brigade.

Paul Fleming - Long Service Medal for 20 years service as a member of Ellangowan Brigade.

Mark Grace - Long Service Medal for 20 years service as a member of Ellangowan Brigade

Jason Underhill - Long Service Medal for 20 years service as a member of North Casino Brigade.

Sandra Clarke - Long Service Medal for 20 years service as a member of Green Pigeon Brigade.

Allan Clarke - Long Service Medal for 20 years service as a member of Green Pigeon Brigade.

Graham Murphy - Long Service Medal for 21 years service as a member of Casino East Brigade.

Marc Le Bars - Long Service Medal for 22 years service as a member of Blue Knob Brigade.

Neil Summerville - Long Service Medal for 22 years service as a member of Sextonville Brigade.

Trevor Wilson - Long Service Medal for 22 years service as a member of Sextonville Brigade.

Jerry Grace - Long Service Medal for 22 years service as a member of Jiggi Brigade.

Kathryn Rodgers - Long Service Medal for 22 years service as a member of Green Pigeon Brigade.

Brian Spencer - Long Service Medal for 24 years service as a member of Toonumbar Brigade

Steve Garbutt - Long Service Medal for 29 years service as a member of Wyrallah Brigade

Thirty plus years of service

Mike Berry - Long Service Medal and Years of Service: 30 1st & 2nd Clasps

Mike joined Dunoon Brigade in 1984 and has been an integral part of the team since becoming operational in 1986. He has been President of the brigade since 1994 and was an RFSA representative for many years. He was appointed Deputy Captain from 1996 until 2010 and from 2010 has held the position of Senior Deputy Captain and is also a qualified and experienced CABA and cross-cut chainsaw operator as well as the brigade's senior driver. Mike's commitment to the Brigade and the service has been exemplary. As well as responding to most incidents in our area over the years, he has attended Section 44's at Sydney, Kempsey, Narrabri, Tamworth, Hunter Valley, Yamba, New Italy, Tenterfield, Coonabarabran, Kyogle and Clarence Valley. He has also assisted in containing a large fire at Ballandean in Queensland as well as attending major campaigns in Canberra, Victoria and Tasmania. Mike also volunteered at the Sydney Olympics.

Ian Rodgers - Long Service Medal and Years of Service: 30 1st & 2nd Clasps

Ian Rodgers joined the then Bush Fire Service as an Ordinary member back in 1986. Ian however, is no ordinary member.

He has been involved at all levels of the district from fire fighter, Treasurer, Secretary, President, Permit Officer and Captain at Green Pigeon Brigade, to Group Officer at District and Zone level. Ian has also been very involved in our Critical Incident Support Team for many years, as well as being part of the local Training Team. He has provided many a wise word to the members of the Northern Rivers Zone and further afield. Ian was also part of the original Board of the Rural Fire Service Association, a role that was a large undertaking.

Retired Group Officer Ian Rodgers is a worthy recipient of the 30 year medal and we thank him and his family for their service.

Robin Keys - Long Service Medal and Years of Service: 32 1st & 2nd Clasps

Robin Keys joined the then NSW Rural Fire Brigade in the 1985-86 fire season. He was a driving force in the establishment of the Green Pigeon Brigade and became a hard-working foundation member. He has participated in the construction of the Green Pigeon Fire Station and in many fund-raising endeavours, has lead crews in fighting many fires, large and small, in the Green Pigeon and Kyogle area.

Robin willingly shares his knowledge and experience with other volunteers, helping the brigade and community in practical ways whenever required and has served continuously in the roles of Deputy Captain, Senior Deputy Captain and Captain and currently holds the position of Deputy Captain. Robin Keys is a worthy recipient of the 30 year Medal and Clasps

Lismore Northern Star

