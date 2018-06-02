Firefighters attend hospital alarm

FALSE ALARM: Firefighters from RFS and Fire & Rescue NSW were called out on around 7.15pm on Friday to Casino Hospital when the automatic alarm sounded.

Jackie Munro

CREWS from the Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue NSW attended an incident at a Northern Rivers Hospital on Friday night.

A Fire & Rescue NSW spokesman said crews were alerted around 7.15pm to a potential fire at the Casino and District Memorial Hospital.

However, he said the automatic fire alarm was activated by dust in air rather than flames.

"It appears to have been caused by the heating, possibly it's the first time they have been used in a while and a combination of dust and the fluorescent lights caused the automatic sensors to activate," he said.

"Crews were on scene for around an hour investigating the cause before being stood down."

He said these types of false alarms were common at this time of the year when heating was switched on after a long period of inactivity.

With a cold snap predicted over the next few days, Fire & Rescue NSW is urging residents to take every precaution to avoid a fire in the home.

FRNSW Community Safety and Research Chief Superintendent Mick Morris said the cooler months see a 10 per cent increase in the number of home fires, with more fires in bedrooms and lounge-rooms due to heaters and electric blankets.

"Don't put yourself or your family at risk," hesaid.

"We want to remind people to be careful when using heaters and to keep everything in the house 'a metre from the heater'."

Mr Morris said there are a number of other simple steps you can take to prepare your home against the risk of fire this winter:

* Turn off heaters and electric blankets before leaving home or getting into bed

* Clean lint filters in the clothes dryer before or after each use

* Don't overload powerboards

* Keep candles away from curtains and put them out before leaving the room

* Don't use LPG cylinders for cooking or heating indoors as they can leak and the gas is both toxic and highly explosive.

* Ensure you have a working smoke alarm