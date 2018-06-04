Firefighters battle Casino building fire

STRUCTURE FIRE: Fire & Rescue NSW crews are on their way to a structure fire in Casino on Monday morning.

UPDATE 11:43PM: FIREFIGHTERS have reported at around 11.20am today the building in Casino which they were attempting to extinguish has partly collapsed.

A Fire & Rescue NSW spokeswoman said the building has been completely damaged.

"The timber and iron building was approximately 10 metres by 15 metres and has been totally destroyed," she said.

"Firefighters reported the structure is unsound and it has partially collapsed and an exclusion zone has been set up around the building."

The spokeswoman said while the fire has been contained, it will take some time to fully extinguish.

"Firefighters are still working on some hot-spots," she said.

"Two RFS tanker attended to provide extra water for the Fire & Rescue efforts and police have been notified."

UPDATE 10:24AM FIRE & Rescue NSW have confirmed the fire in the structure at Bent St, Casino has been contained.

A Fire & Rescue NSW spokeswoman said the Rural Fire Service have been called to provide extra water for the fighters already on scene.

"Firefighters have contained the fire to the building of origin, (but) they said the fire is 'well and truly going," she said.

"They have requested a back-up tanker and the Rural Fire Service will supply a tanker for more water."

EMERGENCY services including firefighters are on their way to a structure fire in Bent St at Casino.

A Fire & Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called at 9:54am and one crew is already on scene.

"We had received several reports of an unoccupied building near the rail-yards is fully involved," she said.

"Casino firefighters are working in defensive mode and using breathing apparatus."

Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue crews are also on their way to the incident.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews are currently being assembled to support the Fire & Rescue NSW incident.

More to come.