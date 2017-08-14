24°
Fired up to win at BBQ and Bluegrass Festival

Christian Morrow | 14th Aug 2017 6:21 AM
BARBECUE CHAMPS: James Taylor, Fletcher Potanin, Lukas Armstrong and sponsor Bobby Sevdimbas celebrate a win .
BARBECUE CHAMPS: James Taylor, Fletcher Potanin, Lukas Armstrong and sponsor Bobby Sevdimbas celebrate a win .

THERE was a real "meating" of minds in Bangalow on the weekend as competitors from across Australia fired up to win the hearts, minds and stomachs of judges and the public at the fourth annual BBQ and Bluegrass Festival.

More than 1500 barbecue enthusiasts converged on the showground as fragrant smoke from a host of slow-cooking contraptions hung low over the town.

Lukas Armstrong from Rolling Smoke Barbecues in Sydney eventually emerged from the pack to be declared grand champion.

He is a serious long-distance barbecue contender who has been entering competitions since 2015 and this year alone he will take part in 17 cook-offs.

This was his first win after a history of finishing second in numerous competitions, but on Saturday in Bangalow his time had come.

"It's a relief to finally win one today after coming second so many times before," Lukas said.

Slow cooking is the secret to succulent barbecue and Lukas and his offsider James Taylor from Brisbane started cooking around 2am on Saturday.

Founder and organiser of the festival, Fletcher Potanin, said he was overjoyed to see a hardworking barbecue crew like Rolling Smoke win this year's competition.

"They are always so generous with the amount of food they push out for the fans," he said.

The festival was founded specifically to raise funds for arts education in local primary schools in our Lighthouse School District.

"All 10 schools participating will get much-needed funds for arts and music education," Mr Potanin said.

The BBQ and Bluegrass wouldn't be complete without its pickers competition and each year the festival attracts established players as well as up-and-comers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bangalow bbq and bluegrass festival meat rolling smoke barbecues

