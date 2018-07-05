Menu
QFES Assistant Commissioner Ewan Cayzer has been sacked after a lengthy investigation.
News

FIRED: Investigation leads to CQ's top fireman being sacked

Christine Mckee
by
4th Jul 2018 2:15 PM

CENTRAL Queensland's highest ranking fireman has been stood down without explanation.

Assistant Commissioner for Central Region, Ewan Cayzer will end his career on Monday under a confidential agreement with Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

Ms Carroll would not comment on the reasons behind the decision except that an investigation had been launched into a workplace matter in September last year and Mr Cayzer was no longer employed or had a career with the department.

Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber has been relieving in the Central Region position since the investigation began and will continue in the role permanently.

Mr Cayzer spent 13 years with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and before that, more than 20 years with Victoria's Country Fire Authority.

In 2016 he lead 28 crews into the New Zealand Gully bushfire.

He has not been stripped of any service awards.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

