Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Public toilets in Casino's Webb Park and Crawford Square are out of action after vandals set fire to them.
Public toilets in Casino's Webb Park and Crawford Square are out of action after vandals set fire to them. Richmond Valley Council
News

Firebugs destroy public toilets at Casino

9th May 2018 6:50 AM

TWO set of public toilets at Casino are out of action after they were destroyed by firebugs.

Richmond Valley Council said the damaged toilets were at Webb Park and Crawford Square.

"Crawford Square has been attacked three times over the past week, while Webb Park and the iconic Civic Hall were struck on the weekend," the council posted on Facebook.

"With the community's help we will find the perpetrators and they will be prosecuted.

"We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour.

"Anyone with any information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/cs.aspx

"You can also call our 24-hour emergency line on 6660 0300."

firebug public toilet richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man fined for driving through fatal crash crime scene

    Man fined for driving through fatal crash crime scene

    News HE ALLEGEDLY told police: "F*** off, I am not stopping" at the scene where a motorcyclist was killed near Casino.

    • 9th May 2018 8:58 AM
    'It's the largest development Lismore will ever see'

    premium_icon 'It's the largest development Lismore will ever see'

    Property Developer tells council they can't afford a 12-month delay

    Man accused of urging people to kill cops wants $5 million

    premium_icon Man accused of urging people to kill cops wants $5 million

    Crime He also told the court he wanted his criminal record "wiped"

    Teen's fight for life against rare, aggressive cancer

    premium_icon Teen's fight for life against rare, aggressive cancer

    Health 18-year-old Lismore boy still dreams of taking up an apprenticeship

    Local Partners