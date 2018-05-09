Firebugs destroy public toilets at Casino

Public toilets in Casino's Webb Park and Crawford Square are out of action after vandals set fire to them.

TWO set of public toilets at Casino are out of action after they were destroyed by firebugs.

Richmond Valley Council said the damaged toilets were at Webb Park and Crawford Square.

"Crawford Square has been attacked three times over the past week, while Webb Park and the iconic Civic Hall were struck on the weekend," the council posted on Facebook.

"With the community's help we will find the perpetrators and they will be prosecuted.

"We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour.

"Anyone with any information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/cs.aspx

"You can also call our 24-hour emergency line on 6660 0300."