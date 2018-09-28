Firearm seized from rural location as amnesty wraps up

Police have seized two replica guns on the Northern Rivers within two weeks.

POLICE have seized two replica firearms within two weeks, as a gun amnesty draws to a close.

Richmond Police District chief inspector Nicole Bruce said police had charged a 46-year-old man after they seized a replica firearm from Afterlee on Wednesday.

She said police were called to Toonumbar Dam after staff at the site had allegedly been threatened by the accused.

"Upon attending, police searched the male and his vehicle and located a black-coloured replica pistol,” she said.

The man was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and the incident comes after another recent seizure of another replica pistol from a North Lismore property last week.

Insp Bruce said it was concerning such weapons - replica or otherwise - were in the community.

"It certainly is concerning however we don't think it's a spike,” she said.

The state-wide firearms amnesty will meanwhile wrap up on Sunday, September 30.

This began on July 1 and Insp Bruce said there had been a reasonable response.

"We haven't had as much (guns surrendered) as previous amnesties,” she said.

"This time, we believe that a lot of people may have taken their firearms to dealers.”

She said this was an option they had pushed through promotions of the amnesty.

"We have had a good response,” she said.

While they don't yet have an exact figure, Insp Bruce estimated the Richmond Police District had seen 50 firearms had been handed in since the amnesty began.

She said the replica firearms recently seized by police could have been surrendered through the amnesty.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said it was not yet clear how many firearms had been surrendered in his area.

But he encouraged those with unregistered or unwanted firearms to hand them in.

"Bring them in before it's over,” he said.

Firearms and firearm-related items can be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points, which include licensed firearm dealers and police stations.

Loaded firearms should never be taken into public places.

Anyone with concerns about handling firearms or safely transporting them, can contact the NSW Police Force Firearms Registry on 1300362562 for assistance.