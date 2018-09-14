Fire, wind and snow, all in one weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted some crazy weather conditions for the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted some crazy weather conditions for the weekend. Contributed BoM

A WEATHER system will bring elevated fire dangers, warm temperatures, wind and snow to NSW, all in one weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology is currently monitoring a system which is likely to deliver a weekend of variable and potentially dangerous weather to New South Wales and the ACT.

On Saturday, the strong cold front is expected trigger elevated Fire Dangers Ratings (including Severe) in sections of NSW.

Temperatures significantly above average for this time of year will be experienced across sections of northern and eastern NSW.

Casino is expected to reach a high of 31C tomorrow.

The front will possibly produce severe thunderstorms across parts of northeast NSW and will produce strong and potentially damaging winds in the Illawarra, southern ranges and the ACT.

On Sunday the front will produce a major temperature drop that is likely to see many maximums drop from the high 20's and 30's on Saturday, to the teens and low 20's on Sunday.

It will bring relief to Lismore and Evans Head, where 29C will be the top temperature on Saturday, dropping to 21C on Sunday.

The front will bring early snow to the southern ranges above 700 to 800 metres. There is also a slight risk of a light flurry about the Central Tablelands in the early morning.

It will produce strong and potentially damaging winds in the Illawarra, southern ranges and the ACT in the early morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology is urging people to regularly monitor the conditions as the system moves through and is working closely with state and territory emergency services.

Temperatures

Lismore - Saturday 29C, Sunday 21C

Ballina - Saturday 26C, Sunday 22C

Byron Bay - Saturday 23C, Sunday 21C

Evans Head - Saturday 29C, Sunday 21C

Casino - Saturday 31C, Sunday 24C.