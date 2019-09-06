FIRE WARNING: Town on high alert

Firefighters have responded to a fire burning near Drake. File Photo

Firefighters have responded to a fire burning near Drake. File Photo Casino Rural Fire Brigade

A FIRE has started south of Drake village, but the Rural Fire Service say while it is out of control, it currently poses no immediate threat.

Volunteer fire fighters from Drake and Frazers Cutting Rural Fire Brigades responded to the fire in remote country and will be supported by water bombing aircraft and heavy plant in an effort to protect houses along Long Gully Road.

The fire is burning in remote terrain south-west of the Drake village, within the Girard State Forest.

Strong west to north westerly winds will push the fire towards Long Gully Road. A predicted wind shift later this afternoon may push the fire towards the Drake township.

Strong winds may see embers blown ahead of the main fire front and start new fires.

The fire is currently 18.61 hectares in size and is out of control.

Today the Fire Danger Rating is Extreme'.

Under these conditions only homes that are specially designed or constructed to withstand a bush fire -and that are well prepared and actively defended - may provide safety.

Local volunteer fire fighters from the NSW Rural Fire Service and Forest Corporation NSW units will continue to work in difficult conditions with additional RFS crews being sent from other areas to assist.

Advice: While there is no immediate danger, the safest place to be is away from the fire - your survival is the highest priority.

Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and make decisions to protect you and your family now.

Updates on this fire are also available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling call 1800 679 737

If you need to report a new fire or require urgent assistance, dial Triple Zero (000)