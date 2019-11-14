FIRE WARNING: Stay vigilant as winds turn

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - HORROR: Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has visited the fire-impacted villages of Torrington and Wytaliba as fireys continue to control the blazes.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - HORROR: Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has visited the fire-impacted villages of Torrington and Wytaliba as fireys continue to control the blazes. Adam Marshall MP

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge: Advice, remains out of control.

The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

Statewide Total Fire Ban is in place until midnight Wednesday November 13.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, remains out of control, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and QLD border

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

ALL fires in the Northern Rivers LGAs are at advice level this morning.

A community meeting will be held at Woodburn today to update residents on the fire situation.

The meeting will be held at Woodburn Bowling Club, 106 Richmond Street, Woodburn at 11am.

Representatives from NSW RFS, NSW Police, and the council will be in attendance.

NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone said on Facebook yesterday fire fighters would continue to work through the night to protect properties in Williams Road, Moonem-New Italy Road, Reardons Lane and Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road.

They said a northerly wind is predicted for today, which "will blow smoke from the Border Trail fire towards Woodenbong and surrounds, including Grahams Creek Road, Lindsay Creek Road, Turners Flat Road and Dairy Flat".

"Residents in and around New Italy need to activate their bush fire survival plan and know what to do if the fire threatens.

"Asthmatics and others vulnerable to respiratory issues are urged to remain vigilant."

NSW RFS said at 6am, more than 800 firefighters are currently working on the 61 bush or grass fires burning across NSW, 25 are yet to be contained. Eight fires are at Watch and Act.

NSW RFS said there's Very High fire danger for many parts of the state today, and to know what you will do if fire threatens.