Fire victims told, 'you are not forgotten'

VISIT FROM ON HIGH: Governor General David Hurley about to board the helicopter at the Ewingar Hall. Susanna Freymark

WHEN the Governor General David Hurley flew into Ewingar on a Taipan helicopter, the stark backdrop of charred trees with rust coloured leaves was evidence of the savage fire that tore through the small community.

He was there to meet Ewingar RFS, Team Ream Rubicon and residents affected by the fierce fire on October 8.

He spoke about the resilience of the community and sat down for lunch at the Ewingar Hall to chat with residents.

Terry Cann showed photos of his destroyed Hunters Rd home to Mrs Linda Hurley.

He had his Ewingar property for 21 years and 10 years ago started building a house.

A carpenter by trade, the house featured Bloodwood table tops and a claw foot bath.

The house was almost finished and Mr Cann was about to apply for a certificate of occupancy to insure the house when the fire destroyed every-thing.

"I was working on the Sunshine Coast when I was told there were evacuation alerts,” Mr Cann said.

At 8pm that night his neighbour sent a photo of his home covered in flames.

Mr Cann, like many Ewingar residents, doesn't not what he will do.

"Its too early to say,” he said.

He doesn't know if he will build again and is now living in a caravan on property.

NSW RFS assistant commissioner Jason Heffernan said Ewingar was already doing it tough before the fire because of the drought conditions.

"The best people who know how to recover is the community themselves,” Mr Heffernan said.

"There is no paint by numbers for a community to deal with a bushfire.”

The Governor General's visit reminded people they were not forgotten, he said.