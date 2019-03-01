Menu
POLICE CALL OUT: Lismore detectives are asking anyone who suffered damage in the recent fires at Tabulam.
Fire victims sought by police

Alison Paterson
1st Mar 2019 7:42 AM
PEOPLE who lost property or had property damaged by the recent Tabulam bushfires are being urged to contact Lismore detectives.

A Richmond Police District detective said the fact so many people had been displaced by the fires meant officers have had difficulty contacting everyone affected.

He urged anyone who suffered any kind of damage to get in touch.

"No matter the scope of the damage, from loss of fencing to a shed or home, we want to hear from you,” he said.

"If you know someone who this applies to can you please pass this message on.”

He asked people to contact police during normal business hours on 66260625 or email 40281@police.nsw.gov.au

